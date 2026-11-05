The Saratov Region has become at least the fifth region in Russia to reduce, postpone, or cancel one-time payments to the families of servicemen killed in the war against Ukraine, effective from the beginning of fall 2026. This decision was made amid problems with regional budgets.

In the Saratov Region, a resolution by the regional government took effect on November 1, reducing local payments to the families of the deceased tenfold—from 1 million to 100,000 rubles.

According to a source, similar decisions have been made in several other regions of the Russian Federation since the beginning of fall.

In particular, on October 30, Belgorod Region Governor Alexander Shuvaev ordered a threefold reduction in payments to the families of fallen soldiers—from 3 million to 1 million rubles.

On October 21, the government of the Smolensk Region reduced similar benefits from 1 million to 700,000 rubles.

In the Stavropol Krai, a decision was made on October 22 to postpone payments until 2027. This concerns compensation intended for the families of fallen soldiers, for whom decisions on granting assistance will be made in November–December of this year.

Also, on October 15, Vyacheslav Fedoryshchev, governor of the Samara Region, issued a decree completely canceling local payments to the families of the deceased.

Between January and August 2026, at least seven other Russian regions adopted similar decisions.

This list includes the Kemerovo, Kirov, Omsk, Orenburg, and Ulyanovsk regions, as well as the republics of Bashkortostan and Khakassia.

Thus, the practice of reducing, deferring, or abolishing regional financial assistance to the families of deceased Russian servicemen has spread to a number of constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

As a reminder, the St. Petersburg authorities are cutting social spending due to a budget deficit that could reach 200 billion rubles in 2026. The cuts have affected payments to large families, funding for the resettlement of communal apartments, as well as spending on education, healthcare, and public transportation.

Against the backdrop of rising military spending, Russian regions are forced to cut funding for key social programs in order to redirect funds toward payments to military personnel and their families.

Earlier, the St. Petersburg authorities proposed a significant revision of the city’s 2026 budget expenditures. The draft amendments have been sent for review. According to the document, the budget’s expenditure side could be cut by 70.2 billion rubles—to 1.58 trillion rubles.

Russia, as an aggressor state, plans to allocate 17.1 trillion rubles to defense in 2027. This is approximately 27% more than the originally allocated 13.5 trillion rubles and is the highest figure since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine in 2022.

Read us on