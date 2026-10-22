At least four people have died and one other person was injured in floods caused by Storm Adam in southern France. The storm flooded streets and disrupted transport on Tuesday, BBC News reports.

Deaths and evacuation

In the Bouches-du-Rhône department, the bodies of two women aged 86 and 26 were found in a flooded basement. Severe weather also hit Corsica: according to local media, a torrent swept away an SUV. One passenger escaped through a window, while another man was found dead.

Authorities did not disclose further details about the fourth death. Dozens of residents were placed in emergency shelters in the towns of Mouriès and Saint-Martin-de-Crau, between Montpellier and Marseille. Officials also reported one injured person in the area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Transport disruptions and warnings

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said the floods disrupted road and rail traffic in the affected area. Bouches-du-Rhône prefect Jacques Witkowski said on Wednesday that water levels had reached unprecedented levels. According to him, services were mobilized under a special regime to address several problems caused by the severe weather.

New severe weather is expected in northwestern France — Storm Austin, which is moving in from the Atlantic. Météo-France has issued an orange wind warning for five western departments: Côtes-d'Armor, Finistère, Morbihan, Ille-et-Vilaine and Manche. The warning will be in effect from Thursday evening until Friday.

Impact in Spain

Storm Adam previously caused severe flooding in eastern Spain, where at least three people died. Several towns along the Mediterranean coast were cut off by water, and people were evacuated from rooftops by helicopter. The Valencian government approved a €23.5 million aid package for those affected by the storm on Tuesday.

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