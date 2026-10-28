Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf in the US state of Michigan said that if there is a compelling reason, he would consider the possibility of seizing ballots during the 2026 midterm elections. He told CBC that in such a case, law enforcement officers would likely first seize the ballots and then go to court.

Claims of election violations

For six years, Leaf has spread claims that foreign nationals hacked vote-counting machines in Barry County in 2020 and switched votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. A judge and a prosecutor who reviewed his previous attempts to seize voting machines in 2021 and 2022 concluded that these claims were unfounded.

More recently, the sheriff also sought to question state officials as part of a new investigation into claims that Michigan's voter rolls were allegedly deliberately inflated with non-US citizens. At the same time, studies cited by the outlet indicate that voting by non-citizens is extremely rare.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preparations for voting

Barry County Clerk Sarah Vandenberg, who is responsible for staffing polling places, said that Leaf's beliefs could complicate the work. She gave him and his deputies a presentation on the basic rules of election day, including who is allowed to enter polling places. Armed law enforcement officers are not permitted to enter them.

Against the backdrop of claims of possible fraud, state lawmakers and election rights groups are preparing for various scenarios on voting day, including possible confrontations with armed federal agents or Trump supporters. In Michigan, the organization Michigan United is training so-called democracy defenders in conflict de-escalation methods.

US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Time magazine, did not rule out the possibility of declaring a state of emergency. Election law experts stress that the US Constitution grants authority over elections to the states, not the president.

Read us on