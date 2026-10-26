In the United States, six citizens have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, White House communications director Steven Cheung and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles over restrictions on news organizations' access to the White House. The Hill reports.

Plaintiffs' arguments

In the 26-page complaint, the plaintiffs argue that the White House's new press access policy deprives the public of reporting by these newsrooms, as well as independent coverage by other media outlets. In their view, journalists working at the White House must now take into account the risk that their access could be restricted or revoked because of critical or careless remarks about the president.

The lawsuit also states that the threat of being subjected to such restrictions in the future may already be affecting the work of news organizations. The plaintiffs ask the court to protect the public's right to receive independent information from the White House and declare the policy unconstitutional. They believe it imposes viewpoint-based and unreasonable restrictions in a limited public forum.

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The White House's position and previous restrictions

A White House representative told The Hill that no one can demand access to the Oval Office. He also said that media outlets which, in his words, spread misinformation and defamation can work directly outside the White House.

Katie Fallow, deputy litigation director at the Knight First Amendment Institute, said that the White House cannot decide what information Americans receive by punishing media outlets for critical publications. The lawsuit also mentions other attempts by the Trump administration to restrict press access to the White House and the Pentagon, including barring Politico, CNN and MS NOW earlier this year. A federal judge suspended the ban on the three media outlets, stating that they were likely not afforded due process.

Andrew Feinberg, a journalist for The Independent, previously reported that the White House removed him from his duties in the print press pool after the president spoke sharply about the reporter in the Oval Office. Feinberg and some CNN journalists also said they were unable to join the press pool aboard Air Force One.

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