At the University of Helsinki, the artificial intelligence model Claude helped analyze the notebooks of Austrian logician Kurt Gödel, written in the early 1940s. As The Guardian reports, the system prepared a detailed review of 1,009 pages of notes and identified hundreds of previously unknown theorems.

A thousand pages of shorthand

Since 2017, a project to study Gödel’s 16 notebooks has been led by Finnish logician Jan von Plato. The notes concern mathematics and logic, and a significant part of them was written in Gabelsberger German shorthand, which was already outdated during Gödel’s lifetime.

Before AI was involved, mathematical work on the manuscripts was progressing at roughly one page per week. Von Plato provided Claude with his own transcriptions of the notebooks, six of his books about Gödel, and other scholarly literature. Within a few days, the model prepared an explanation of the entire body of material, about 650 pages long, which, according to von Plato, had to be checked page by page.

The researcher said that the notes contain dozens of predictions of results that became known only in the 1970s and 1980s, as well as 14 topics in logic that have still not been developed.

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Verifying theorems in Coq

One of Claude’s first tasks was to find a proof of the independence of the axiom of choice. In 1966, Gödel said that he had proved this result back in the 1940s, but was unable to reproduce the proof from his notes. Claude reconstructed the proof, in which, according to von Plato’s assessment, Gödel made an error in one definition, although he had written down the correct definition two years earlier. The reconstruction was checked in Coq, a program for formal verification of mathematical proofs.

Overall, Claude identified 663 theorems for which Gödel had a proof, a proof sketch, or an idea for such a proof. During verification in Coq, about 400 results were confirmed as formulated, about 200 required clarification of the wording or additional assumptions, and about 50 turned out to be false.

Joel David Hamkins, a professor of logic at the University of Notre Dame who had not seen Claude’s reconstruction, said that if it is confirmed, it would be an outstanding and historically interesting result. At the same time, he stressed that historians still have to determine to what extent the reconstruction is Gödel’s own contribution and to what extent it is AI’s.

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