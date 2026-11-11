The AI service Suno has been accused of illegally copying Elvis Presley's voice and Eminem's songs

The rights holders of the musical legacies of Elvis Presley and Eminem have filed separate lawsuits against Suno, the company that created an AI-powered music generator. The service is accused of copyright infringement and the unauthorized use of the artists’ works without proper permission.

A lawsuit on behalf of Elvis Presley’s rights holders, including Authentic Brands Group and Raleigh Music Publishing, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

According to the plaintiffs, the Suno platform allows users to generate musical compositions that replicate the singer’s performance style and voice. Specifically, the 51-page complaint states that the service imitates his distinctive “rich timbre” without the rights holders’ permission.

In their view, such actions violate the ELVIS Act, passed in Tennessee in 2024 to protect performers’ voices and likenesses from unauthorized use by artificial intelligence.

A separate lawsuit was filed by Eight Mile Style, which owns the rights to hundreds of Eminem’s recordings, including “Lose Yourself,” “Without Me,” and “The Real Slim Shady.” It accuses Suno of allowing users to generate songs and lyrics similar to the rapper’s work. Eminem himself is not personally involved in the lawsuit.

Both lawsuits cite examples of generated compositions that, according to the rights holders, imitate Presley’s sound or replicate the lyrics of Eminem’s songs.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys stated that Suno is using the results of musicians’ many years of creative work to make a profit. In the Presley case, they also expressed concern about the impact of such technologies on the future of the music industry.

“The next Elvis won’t even pick up a guitar. Suno’s insatiable drive to cheapen creativity threatens to render human creativity obsolete. Without a license, the company reproduces in a matter of seconds what takes years to master and perfect,” the lawsuit states.

Suno has rejected the allegations and emphasized that the service is designed to create original music, not to copy others’ work.

“Suno exists to help people create new, original music, not to use someone else’s name or likeness. We prohibit any unauthorized use of artists’ creative works,” a company representative stated.

According to the spokesperson, the platform prohibits users from including the names of specific artists or the titles of their songs in their prompts. Additionally, Suno reviews uploaded audio files and lyrics for potential violations and continues to improve its protection mechanisms.

At the same time, the company is already involved in other lawsuits. In particular, musician Jason Isbell and other artists previously accused Suno of allowing users to circumvent the service’s restrictions by creating prompts that describe artists’ distinctive voices and performance styles without directly mentioning their names. Suno denies these allegations.

Source: Variety

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