Six major Taiwanese media outlets have invited all candidates for Taipei mayor to a televised debate on their platforms. The joint invitation was issued by Liberty Times, China Television, Taiwan Television, Formosa Television, Mirror TV and Chinese Television System, Taipei Times reports.

In a statement, the media group said that Taipei residents have the right to assess candidates’ policy proposals and their willingness to be accountable through open and rational debates. The organizers plan to focus questions on key urban issues and testing the feasibility of the proposed policies.

Format negotiations

The media outlets said that jointly holding the debates would make it possible to present different viewpoints and broaden the topics of discussion. They called on the candidates to accept the invitation on equal terms and said they would discuss the format of the event to ensure its fairness.

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The initiative came after TVBS and SETN also announced invitations for the candidates to take part in televised debates. Kuomintang Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an and Democratic Progressive Party legislator Puma Shen, who is running for mayor, have already agreed to participate in this discussion. Representatives of their campaign teams held a meeting on the details and agreed to meet again.

Campaign positions

Puma Shen said that he had already signed an agreement to participate in the debates and expressed hope that the sides would quickly agree on the details. Chiang Wan-an did not give a clear answer regarding participation in the debates proposed by the six media outlets, noting that his campaign had already reached an agreement with TVBS and needed to coordinate the time, venue and format of the first discussion.

Chiang’s campaign representative, Kuomintang legislator Lo Chih-chiang, said the campaign welcomes media organizations’ arrangement of debates and is ready for several such events, including ones jointly organized by several newsrooms. At the same time, he reported disagreement with Shen’s campaign proposal to first determine the total number of debates and only then set the date of the first one.

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