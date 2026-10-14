Helsinki and five other Finnish cities have called for tighter legislation on homeschooling. The cities propose making school attendance mandatory and allowing education at home only in exceptional cases, including for health reasons. This was reported by YLE News.

Helsinki Mayor Daniel Sazonov said that school is not only a place for acquiring academic knowledge but also a space for socialization. He also described schooling as a tool for integration, as Finnish or Swedish is not the native language for many pupils in the capital.

Homeschooling in Finland

This year, slightly more than 200 children, or about 0.4% of all pupils, were educated at home in Helsinki. Although this is not a widespread phenomenon in the capital, the number of such children has been rising in recent years. Overall, around 1,000 children in Finland are homeschooled; many families choose this format because of health issues or the child’s well-being.

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Last week, Helsinki City Council decided to tighten supervision of pupils educated at home. At the same time, according to Sazonov, municipalities’ powers in this area are limited, and not all homeschooling supervisors agree to more active oversight.

Arguments from the cities and security concerns

Sazonov noted that Helsinki has not recorded serious problems with homeschooling. At the same time, he referred to warnings from the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service, Supo: according to the service’s assessment, homeschooling may over time increase security risks related to social fragmentation. The service’s report also warned that an isolated educational environment may contribute to the spread of extremist ideologies, including radical Islamist or far-right ones.

Tampere also supports changing education legislation, but Deputy Mayor for Culture Anne-Mari Jussila stressed that the reason is not the risk of radicalization. Around 50 pupils are educated at home in the city, and the authorities’ position is that children should study together with their peers. Left Alliance leader Minja Koskela also told Helsingin Sanomat that mandatory school attendance is needed, citing every child’s right to education.

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