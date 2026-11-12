A survey of school nurses in the United States found that institutions without stock epinephrine were more than four times as likely to report that it was unavailable when a student needed the medication during an allergic emergency. News-Medical reports on the results of the study, presented at the 2026 annual scientific meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Survey data

Researchers surveyed nearly 1,850 school nurses from August to December 2025. The questionnaire was completed by 349 nurses, each representing one educational institution. Eighty-seven percent of survey participants had a stock supply of epinephrine at their school. At the same time, 74% of schools also required students with known food allergies to bring their own medication device to school each year.

Epinephrine is a medication used in cases of anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction. A school’s stock supply of epinephrine can be used for any student in an emergency. According to the data provided, schools are required to maintain such a supply in only 10 U.S. states, although educational institutions in other states may also do so voluntarily.

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Personal and stock devices

An approach involving the simultaneous availability of stock and personal epinephrine was supported by 74% of the surveyed nurses. Another 27% believed that a school stock supply was sufficient without mandatory storage of individual devices. Study author Mahi Singh noted that this issue requires further study.

In 72% of schools, no student needed epinephrine during the previous year. In 97% of institutions, there had never been a need to use more than two doses in a single day. According to the researchers, this means that some personal devices may remain unused until their expiration date. The authors believe that expanding stock epinephrine programs could reduce the financial and administrative burden on families and help ensure the availability of the medication in schools.

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