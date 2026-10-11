In Kanazawa, Japan, 31-year-old professional shogi player Tomoka Nishiyama earned the right to enter the open professional shogi system and become the first woman with kishi status. She obtained the right after her fifth victory in the women’s Hakurei title, The Japan Times reports.

Victory in the Hakurei series

In the fifth match of the first-to-four-wins series, Nishiyama defeated 34-year-old Kana Fukuma in 118 moves. The final series score was 4:1. Both players hold four titles each in the women’s professional joryu kishi system.

After the match, Nishiyama said she could not yet answer whether she would exercise her right to become a kishi. She must announce her decision within two weeks. At a subsequent press conference, the shogi player said that the right she had earned gave her a “renewed sense of determination” and noted that she wanted to calmly consider everything after consulting people around her.

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Paths to kishi status

The kishi and joryu kishi systems in professional shogi are different. Joryu kishi status is intended only for women, while kishi can be men or women.

The Japan Shogi Association introduced a new rule in June 2025. It grants a woman who has won the prestigious Hakurei title five times the right to become a kishi with the rank of fourth dan or higher.

Before this rule was introduced, players could move to the kishi system in two ways: by performing successfully in a series of competitions among third-dan players at the Shoreikai training institute or by passing a transfer examination. Nishiyama entered Shoreikai in 2010, when she was 14, but narrowly fell short of kishi status and left the institute in 2021 at the age of 25. She also failed the transfer examination, recording two wins and three losses in matches against five fourth-dan players between September 2024 and January 2025.

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