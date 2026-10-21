American actor Sean Gunn announced that he no longer plans to physically portray Rocket the raccoon on the set of the movie *Guardians of the Galaxy*. While working on the films, he would demonstrate the character’s movements in front of the other actors, and animators used his performance as the basis for creating Rocket’s on-screen appearance.

According to Gunn, due to his age and the significant physical strain involved, it has become increasingly difficult for him to perform the movements and maintain the poses required for this role. The actor discussed this on Brandon Davis’s show.

“Ever since I turned 50 a few years ago, I haven’t played Rocket anymore. It’s not like they’ve been calling me. But if they did call, I don’t think I could do that work for Rocket again. I think I’m just too old,” the actor said.

According to Gunn, the greatest strain during filming wasn’t on his knees, but on his feet and ankles. To roughly match Rocket’s height, the actor had to spend most of his time in a low squat.

“Everyone thinks the problem is with my knees, but it’s actually my feet and ankles. I’m in a crouch, like a catcher in baseball, and I turn a lot, relying on the points of contact with the ground. A lot of the movement is concentrated in my ankles and feet. And over the years, I think that’s taken a bit of a toll on my body,” he said.

The actor also noted that after a while, this kind of work starts to cause pain.

Bradley Cooper provides Rocket’s voice in the Marvel movies, but during filming, it was Sean Gunn who portrayed the character on set. He moved alongside the other actors, interacted with them on camera, and helped them understand where Rocket was and how he behaved in a particular scene. Later, a computer-generated character replaced Gunn in the final film.

The actor worked on Rocket in all three installments of “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The first film was released in 2014, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” in 2017, and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” in 2023.

Source: Variety.

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