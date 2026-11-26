A powerful storm in the United States on Thanksgiving caused widespread power outages across much of the East Coast. Strong winds brought down trees and power lines, while heavy precipitation flooded coastal areas. As Cyprus Mail reports, wind gusts reached 112 km/h.

Widespread power outages

As of 2:26 p.m. Eastern Time, nearly 200,000 homes and businesses in Virginia remained without electricity, along with another 177,000 in Maryland, according to data from PowerOutage.us. Tens of thousands of customers were also without power in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and North Carolina.

The US National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 80 to 112 km/h in parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and coastal areas of New England. Gusts of up to 90 km/h were recorded at New York's LaGuardia Airport during the day. According to the service, the combination of strong onshore winds and high tides caused coastal flooding in low-lying communities along parts of the East Coast.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Flight cancellations and parade postponement

The storm also disrupted air travel during the holiday period. According to FlightAware, more than 400 flights in the United States were cancelled before the start of the day, while around 1,600 were delayed. Major airports in the Washington and New York areas were hit hardest.

The threat of severe weather forced officials to postpone the 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. This is the first time the event has been postponed due to severe weather conditions. The weather service forecast that a powerful coastal storm with destructive winds and heavy precipitation would continue to have an impact through Thursday evening and move away overnight into Friday.

Read us on