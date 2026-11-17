In some Chinese schools, artificial intelligence has already become part of regular lessons. For example, at Qinqin Middle School in Anhui Province, students complete assignments on tablets, and AI helps them understand the material. If a child cannot solve a problem, the system does not simply show the answer but asks follow-up questions and suggests how to find the correct solution. This approach is particularly important for rural schools, which often lack qualified teachers. The technology gives children the opportunity to receive additional explanations and work at their own pace.

About 4,000 children attend Qinqin School. Most of them are the children of migrant workers. According to the school’s principal, Yan Tianliang, artificial intelligence helps address the needs of each student. Children can ask follow-up questions, request that a topic be explained again, and not worry that their questions will seem too simple. “The AI agent never gets tired, and students never feel stupid for asking a simple question,” the principal explained.

For teaching, the school uses the Chinese AI models Qwen from Alibaba, as well as technologies developed by ByteDance and Z.AI. Yang Tianliang claims that after implementing these tools, the percentage of graduates admitted to universities rose from less than 60% to 90%. However, Reuters was unable to independently verify these figures. According to the principal, similar systems are already being tested in at least 200 schools across China.

This is not an isolated experiment but part of the country’s large-scale education policy. China has set a goal of making artificial intelligence a standard part of education by 2030. This involves nearly 200 million elementary and secondary school students.

Since 2024, China’s Ministry of Education has been encouraging schools to introduce artificial intelligence classes, train teachers, and test new educational programs. At the same time, the plan is to teach students not only how to use chatbots but also how such technologies work. For younger students, the curriculum includes basic knowledge and an introduction to AI tools. High school students are expected to master more complex topics, understand the principles behind the technology, and apply it in their own projects.

Various regions of China are already establishing specific requirements for these classes. For example, in Shanghai, every class must attend at least 30 hours of lessons dedicated to artificial intelligence each year. In Beijing, there are plans to open 100 schools where new ways of using AI in education will be tested. Local authorities also intend to use these technologies to monitor students’ health. In the Ningxia and Gansu regions, there are plans to include a test of AI knowledge in school entrance exams as early as 2027.

Other provinces are also exploring ways to utilize new technologies. For example, in Guizhou, officials are considering the use of facial recognition and behavioral analysis of students. And in Yunnan, authorities plan to record lessons in 14,000 classrooms and subsequently analyze them using AI. At the same time, the large-scale implementation of these technologies raises questions about their impact on the quality of education. After all, just because artificial intelligence can quickly solve a problem or write an answer to a question doesn’t mean that a child has truly understood the subject matter and will be able to complete such a task on their own.

One study involving nearly 27,000 Chinese teenagers showed mixed results. Students who used artificial intelligence received 18% higher grades on their homework assignments. However, six months later, their scores on monthly exams dropped by 20%. This had the most noticeable effect on their grades in social studies.

Another study covered more than 320,000 schoolchildren across China. It showed that children who used AI at least three times a week performed worse in memorizing information, reading comprehension, data analysis, and creative tasks. In these skills, they lagged behind students who used such tools less frequently. However, these studies do not prove that artificial intelligence itself was the cause of the decline in performance. At the same time, they prompt educators to reflect on how children’s behavior is changing during the learning process.

One of the main problems is what’s known as cognitive offloading. This is when a person delegates part of their mental work to technology instead of seeking solutions on their own. If a student gets used to receiving ready-made answers from a chatbot, they may gradually lose the desire to analyze information, look for mistakes, and work through complex problems.

Ted Mo Chen, a representative of the Chinese educational technology company ClassIn, also emphasizes this point. According to him, there is a risk that children will get used to relying on AI prompts and stop thinking through tasks on their own. Another problem is the lack of uniform assessment standards. In China, there are currently no universally accepted criteria for determining how well students have mastered artificial intelligence or whether its use actually improves their knowledge.

Selena Guo of the research organization China Policy highlights this issue. “Generally accepted criteria for assessing students’ knowledge of artificial intelligence are still being developed,” she noted. Meanwhile, parents and teachers are trying to strike a balance between the use of new technologies and children’s independent learning. Some families allow the use of chatbots but set clear rules.

For example, Rita Luan, the mother of an 11-year-old schoolgirl in Beijing, allows her daughter to use ByteDance’s Doubao chatbot, but she monitors the process. If the girl needs to solve a math problem, she must first spend at least 15 minutes trying to do it on her own. Only then can she ask the AI for help. In addition, a few days later, her mother asks her to redo the same problem without the chatbot. This way, she checks whether the child has truly understood the material, rather than simply using a ready-made answer. “The main thing is to make sure she really understands how to solve the problem,” Luan explained.

A student named Peng from the Beijing Academy of New Talents takes a similar approach. When he works on programming assignments, he first tries to find a solution on his own. He turns to artificial intelligence only when he needs a hint, not a ready-made solution. “I see AI as a helper, not something I have to depend on,” the student told Reuters.

In this way, China is trying to make artificial intelligence a standard tool in school education. It can assist teachers, explain complex topics, and provide children with more learning opportunities. This is especially important for remote areas where there is a shortage of teachers.

However, the key question remains: Will AI help children learn better, or, on the contrary, will it teach them to rely on ready-made answers? As the country expands the use of technology in schools, researchers emphasize that without independent thinking and an understanding of the material, even the most advanced tools cannot guarantee a quality education. This is reported by Reuters.

According to a survey by the Ministry of Health, 80.5% of healthcare professionals use AI. The study involved more than 7,000 medical professionals, 300 patients, and 39 representatives from businesses and relevant organizations.