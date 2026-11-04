US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he will be re-elected majority leader next month, despite several newly elected Democratic senators intending not to support his candidacy. The Hill reports.

“The issue is not me. I will be re-elected majority leader. The issue is focusing on Americans and what they want,” Schumer told reporters. He was responding to questions about the positions of election winners Adam Hamilton in Kansas, Troy Jackson in Maine and Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, who said they would not vote for him.

Votes in the Democratic caucus

Schumer needs a simple majority of votes in the Democratic caucus to be re-elected. According to The Hill’s estimate, it may include at least 54 senators in 2027, and possibly up to 56.

Juliana Stratton, who won Illinois’ Senate seat, and Peggy Flanagan, who won the election in Minnesota, also said they did not wish to support Schumer. Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin called for the emergence of a “new generation” of party leaders.

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Election results

Despite calls from some Democrats for a change in Senate leadership or a generational change in the party, the outlet notes that Schumer retains broad support in the Democratic caucus after Tuesday’s elections, which were successful for the party.

According to The Hill, Schumer played an important role in recruiting candidates in key races, including former Governor Roy Cooper in North Carolina, former Senator Sherrod Brown in Ohio and former House member Mary Peltola in Alaska.

Schumer also noted his colleagues’ contribution to Democrats winning at least seven seats previously controlled by Republicans. At a press conference at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee headquarters, he stressed: “This is not about me. This is about Americans — what they want, what they need and what we can do to help them.”

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