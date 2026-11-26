Swedish Princess Madeleine took part in the grand opening of the annual Christmas market at the Swedish Church in Manhattan, New York, according to the Swedish Royal Court. The event took place as part of a program organized by the World Childhood Foundation.

For the occasion, the princess chose an olive-colored, long double-breasted wool blazer with thin vertical stripes from the British brand ME+EM, a black top, long flared black pants, and black pointed-toe pumps. The look was accessorized with a diamond-studded Cartier Love bracelet, a Rolex watch, and delicate earrings.

Source: a post by the Swedish Royal Court (Kungahuset) on Instagram.

Swedish Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip set out on a trip together. In the published photos, Princess Sofia and her husband pose next to a bust of the poet Gustav Freding at his memorial estate, Alsters, located in the Värmland region. For the trip, Sofia chose a plaid coat, and her hair was styled in voluminous curls.

Queen Rania of Jordan showcased an elegant look at an event in Cape Town.

Queen Letizia of Spain recorded a video message to mark the 40th anniversary of the FAD Youth movement, of which she is the honorary president. The monarch emphasized the dangers of drug and substance abuse and also drew attention to the issues of gender-based violence, cyberbullying, and digital addictions.

Earlier, Queen Letizia of Spain attended a military parade in Madrid dedicated to the country’s National Day. For the event, she chose a light pink dress that she had worn before. Amid guests who were mostly dressed in dark blue, red, and green, the queen’s outfit stood out with its delicate shades.

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