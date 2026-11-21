The pilot of a Swedish Gripen fighter jet, who was patrolling Polish airspace during Friday’s Russian attack, had authorization to shoot down a Russian missile but was unable to carry out the interception due to extremely difficult weather conditions. The likely target was an X-101 cruise missile.

The Swedish pair of Gripen fighter jets operated under the command of NATO’s Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC), located in Judem, Germany. This center is responsible for air operations in that part of Europe.

It was the CAOC that issued a so-called condition-based order—an authorization that gives pilots the right to independently make decisions to destroy an aerial target under specified conditions.

One of the Swedish pilots attempted to intercept an object that, according to preliminary assessments, was a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile. However, the pilot was unable to identify the target either visually or using the aircraft’s onboard optoelectronic systems.

General Ireneusz Nowak explained that “extremely difficult atmospheric conditions” in the interception area posed an obstacle. Therefore, despite NATO authorization to use weapons, the fighter jet did not destroy the missile.

According to Novak, on Friday, the Polish military tracked 11 objects that could have posed a threat to the country’s airspace. Three of them crossed the Polish border, but none resulted in any deaths or injuries.

The following were deployed to defend the airspace:

two Polish F-16 fighter jets;

two Swedish Gripen fighter jets;

a Saab 340 early warning aircraft;

a Dutch MRTT refueling aircraft;

ground-based air defense systems.

As a Polish military official noted, the Russian attack took place in two waves. First, the enemy deployed unmanned aerial vehicles, including high-speed drones with jet engines. After that, Russian forces launched Kalibr and Kh-101 cruise missiles.

The Polish side had information about the launch sites of the missiles and drones, their numbers, and flight paths. The military also used data transmitted by Ukraine via the “Virazh” system.

“As for who is behind this attack, we currently have no doubts on our part,” concluded Ireneusz Nowak.

This was stated by General Ireneusz Nowak, the operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces, in a comment to Rzeczpospolita.

Russia likely deliberately directed missiles and drones into Polish airspace on the morning of November 20, during a massive attack on Ukraine. The Kremlin may have been testing NATO’s reaction in this way and attempting to deter further military support for Ukraine.

On November 20, during Russian strikes on Ukraine, one cruise missile and two jet-powered drones landed on Polish territory. Earlier, Polish officials had reported that two missiles and one drone had fallen, but they later clarified the initial information.

Air raid sirens sounded in Poland due to a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. In particular, residents of Lublin reported hearing sirens, and videos showing the situation in the city began circulating on social media.

The day before, residents of the Lublin and Podkarpackie provinces in Poland received RCB alerts regarding an air attack by the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—on Ukrainian territory. The alert stated that the situation was being monitored and that the readiness of Poland’s air defense system had been heightened.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that he had received a briefing on a possible violation of Polish airspace during a massive Russian attack on the western regions of Ukraine.

Poland stated that warnings about the violation of its airspace by Russian objects were sent before they fell, and not after, as previously reported.

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