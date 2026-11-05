Switzerland has joined the EU's new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus

The Swiss Federal Council has decided to implement restrictive measures from the European Union’s 21st sanctions package against Russia and Belarus.

“On November 4, the Federal Council decided to implement measures from the European Union’s 21st sanctions package against Russia and Belarus,” the statement reads.

It is noted that on November 3, the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education, and Research (EAER) decided to add new entities to the sanctions list and to remove six individuals and one company from it, in accordance with the EU’s decision.

Following the update to the list, restrictive measures will apply to 254 individuals, companies, and other entities. Specifically, their assets will be frozen, and the provision of economic resources to them will be prohibited.

Individuals included on the sanctions list are also prohibited from entering Switzerland or transiting through its territory.

In the trade sector, stricter export controls are being imposed on 41 companies, including those registered in third countries.

In addition, Switzerland has banned transactions involving a number of companies and organizations. The restrictions apply to:

33 Russian banks;

one bank from a third country;

17 financial institutions and cryptocurrency service providers;

five companies from third countries;

four Russian airports;

two Russian ports.

In addition, 41 vessels linked to Russia’s shadow fleet are subject to comprehensive bans on the purchase, sale, and provision of services.

Switzerland is expanding its existing ban on the export of goods that could contribute to strengthening Russia’s military and technological capabilities or the development of its defense sector.

The restrictions cover, in particular, the Russian aerospace industry and the production of unmanned aerial vehicles.

At the same time, additional restrictions are being imposed on the import of other goods that are of economic importance to Russia.

Specific measures are in place for the financial sector. Switzerland has tightened restrictions related to cryptocurrencies.

From now on, Russian citizens and individuals residing in the Russian Federation are prohibited from acquiring stakes in Swiss companies that provide services in the cryptocurrency sector. The ban will apply regardless of the nature of the services offered by such companies.

The changes to the Swiss sanctions lists took effect on November 4 at 11:00 p.m. The sector-specific restrictions take effect on November 5.

This was reported on the website of the Swiss Federal Council.

As a reminder, Ukraine has submitted six packages of sanctions proposals to its European partners targeting Russian companies that develop and manufacture ballistic missiles. Kyiv is also working on restrictions targeting manufacturers of cruise missiles and attack drones and is attempting to prevent the launch of Russia’s “Rassvet” satellite communications system.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a decision by the National Security and Defense Council to impose new sanctions against Russia. The restrictions apply to Russian companies and individuals involved in the creation of the “Rassvet” satellite communications system, as well as 39 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet.

During a meeting of the UN Security Council, Ukrainian State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleksandr Karasevych called for the imposition, maintenance, and strengthening of targeted sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet. The restrictions should target individuals, companies, and vessels involved in circumventing sanctions on Russian oil and in the export of stolen Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories.

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