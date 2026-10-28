Switzerland is considering the possibility of purchasing certain military equipment directly from US defense companies rather than through the US government. Anadolu Agency reported this on October 28, citing Urs Loher, head of the Federal Office for Defence Procurement Armasuisse.

Problems with F-35 procurement

Loher told the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung that the experience of purchasing F-35 fighter jets had revealed shortcomings in the current procurement system. Under the Foreign Military Sales program, Switzerland purchases US military equipment through the US government, which limits buyers' options in price disputes or when it comes to compensation for delivery delays.

According to the head of Armasuisse, direct contracts could provide greater flexibility, but would require approval from US authorities. He noted that certain components of the Patriot air defense system could potentially be purchased directly from manufacturers. At the same time, this mechanism is not suitable for acquiring modern fighter jets, including the F-35.

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Delay in Patriot deliveries

Switzerland expects Patriot systems to be delivered with a delay of five to seven years, as Washington is prioritizing deliveries to Germany. The country has already paid more than 1 billion Swiss francs, or over $1.2 billion, in advance for these systems.

Loher said that Switzerland expects to recover at least part of these funds, although the timing of such a refund remains unknown. Swiss authorities have also assessed an alternative air defense system, and the final decision is to be made by the Federal Council.

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