Swedish authorities have identified three regions where hospitals will be prepared to operate in the event of war: the north of the country, the strategic island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea, and the eastern coast. This was reported by RMF24.

Supplies, training and cooperation with the military

Björn Eriksson, director of the National Board of Health and Welfare, said that the preparations would rely on the existing medical infrastructure. Their goal is to increase the capacity to provide care to a large number of casualties while maintaining the continuity of regular medical care.

According to the outlet, the plan provides for replenishing stocks of medical supplies, training personnel and close cooperation with the military. Regional authorities responsible for healthcare in peacetime are to receive special state grants for this purpose. The northern region of Norrbotten will receive the largest funding — 37 million Swedish kronor, or about €3.3 million.

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Why these territories were chosen

Northern Sweden is seen as an area from which support could be provided to neighboring Finland in the event of a conflict. Gotland could be cut off from the rest of the country, so the island requires separate logistical preparations. The eastern coast, in turn, will be prepared for the possible admission of wounded people from the Baltic states in the event of an escalation in the region.

Last week, several hundred residents were evacuated on Gotland. As RMF24 notes, these were the first exercises of such a large scale since the 1960s, intended to test the preparedness of services and the population for a real threat.

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