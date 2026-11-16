Sweden will send police officers to Poland to accompany its fans during the match between the Poland and Sweden national teams in Wroclaw. This was reported by Swedish Football Association security director Martin Fredman, according to Interia Sport.

Enhanced security measures

According to Fredman, Swedish police officers responsible for liaising with fans will accompany supporters during the game. According to the publication, Polish services are also expected to strengthen security measures at the match.

In Sweden, there are concerns about the safety of fans travelling to Poland following the tragic events in Krakow. The article notes that these events have similarities with the attack in Brussels, where two Swedish football fans were killed.

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Match in Wroclaw

The meeting between Poland and Sweden will take place on Tuesday, November 17, as part of the sixth round of the UEFA Nations League. Kick-off in Wroclaw is scheduled for 20:45.

Before the game, the Polish national team lost to Romania in an away match. According to the publication, Poland need a victory over Sweden to avoid depending on the result of the Romania versus Bosnia and Herzegovina match in the fight for third place in the group.

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