Sweden's national team defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 3:2 in Solna in the fifth round of Group 4 of League of Nations Division B. Thanks to this victory, the Swedes reached 13 points, secured first place in the group and promotion to Division A, Interia Sport reports.

Three goals before the break

The hosts opened the scoring as early as the fifth minute: Daniel Svensson headed in a pass from Anthony Elanga. In the 11th minute, Viktor Gyökeres converted a penalty awarded after Stjepan Radeljić fouled the Swedish forward.

Sweden could have scored again before the break, but Alexander Isak's goal was disallowed for offside. In first-half stoppage time, the referee awarded a second penalty against the Bosnians after Sead Kolašinac fouled Svensson. Gyökeres again converted from the spot, and the teams went into the break with the score at 3:0.

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The Bosnians reduced the deficit

After the break, Bosnia and Herzegovina brought intrigue back into the match. Armin Gigović scored with a header after a cross from Ermin Mahmić. Later, Kolašinac scored with a header from a corner taken by Kerim Alajbegović.

At 3:2, the visitors had several chances to equalise. Amar Memić shot wide, and late in the match Swedish goalkeeper Viktor Johansson saved his team after Memić's header. In stoppage time, Nikola Katić failed to hit the target after a pass from Memić, while Kolašinac's effort from a corner went just wide of the post.

Sweden held on for a 3:2 victory. The team still has a match against Poland ahead.

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