Sweden will provide Ukraine with a new aid package worth more than $52 million to protect its energy infrastructure from Russian attacks and ensure the population has access to heat and electricity. According to Svitlana Zalishchuk, Ukraine’s ambassador to Sweden, Stockholm is closely monitoring the country’s challenging energy situation and will allocate funds across three key areas.

Specifically, 300 million Swedish kronor (about $29 million) will be allocated for the purchase of emergency rescue equipment and to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian energy facilities. Another 85 million kronor (about $8.2 million) will be channeled through the United Nations Development Program to provide households with electricity and heat and ensure the uninterrupted operation of hospitals and schools, while 155 million kronor (about $15 million) will be directed toward humanitarian aid through the Ukrainian Red Cross, specifically for financial support to vulnerable families, heating, and generators.

Source: statement by Svitlana Zalishchuk, Ukraine’s ambassador to Sweden.

Earlier, the Swedish government decided to provide Ukraine with a new large-scale package of financial and material aid totaling approximately 1.5 billion Swedish kronor (about 140 million euros).

The Swedish government announced the allocation of 6.9 million Swedish kronor (over 628,000 euros) to the Swecare fund to strengthen Ukraine’s healthcare system in 2026. The funds will be used to support the medical sector and develop cooperation between Ukrainian and Swedish institutions.

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