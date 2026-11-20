Sweden will summon the Russian ambassador over the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv on November 19, during which diplomatic missions of several European countries were damaged.

This was announced by Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergård.

The minister reported that an explosion occurred near the Swedish Embassy in Kyiv on Thursday morning, and that Russian strikes also hit the buildings of the Austrian and Dutch diplomatic missions.

“I am in contact with our ambassador and am relieved to report that all our staff are safe and on site,” the Swedish diplomat wrote.

Malmö Stenergård emphasized that the Ukrainian population is forced to endure senseless Russian attacks every day, which demonstrate Russia’s lack of interest in peace.

“Russia bears full responsibility for the consequences of its aggression against Ukraine. We call on Russia to comply with international humanitarian law. We will summon the Russian ambassador,” the foreign minister stated.

She added that Sweden remains steadfast in its plan to strengthen support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia.

She wrote about this on X.

As a reminder, the Dutch embassy in Kyiv was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

We previously reported that Sweden summoned a Russian diplomat over the attacks on Ukraine.

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