In Wroclaw, Poland, the Sweden national team equalized in the Nations League match against Poland — 1:1. The Polish team opened the scoring in the 16th minute thanks to a goal by Adrian Benedyczak, which was his first for the national team.

Interia Sport reports on the course of the match. The hosts' lead lasted eight minutes: the Swedes launched an attack in which Viktor Gyökeres passed to Hugo Larsson, who broke into the penalty area.

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Larsson's goal

Larsson fired the ball between the legs of Polish goalkeeper Sławomir Abramowicz and equalized. The teams went into the break with the score at 1:1.

Final group-stage match

The match against Sweden is the last one for the Polish national team in the Nations League group stage. Before that, Poland had earned four points in five matches: one win, one draw and three defeats. In the previous match, the Polish team lost to Romania 1:2. Sweden came into the match in Wroclaw as the group leader.

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