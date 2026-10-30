Xi Jinping has begun expelling a record number of officials from the Chinese Communist Party, according to The Guardian

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is intensifying purges among the country’s top leadership and expelling a record number of officials from the Communist Party. The scale of the personnel changes became apparent during the Fifth Plenary Session of the CPC Central Committee, where an unprecedented number of participants were absent.

The Fifth Plenum took place this week. It is a meeting of high-ranking officials that is held in China approximately once a year.

Only 279 full members and candidate members of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China participated in the event. By comparison, in 2022, their number stood at 376.

Thus, more than 25% of the original membership was absent from the plenum. This is largely attributed to large-scale purges within party and state structures.

This is the largest number of “empty seats” at a plenum in modern Chinese history.

Among those expelled from the party are Zhang Yuxia, who previously held the second-highest position in the PRC’s military hierarchy, and Ma Xinzhui, the former party secretary of Xinjiang.

After coming to power in 2012, Xi Jinping launched a large-scale campaign to root out corruption in the Communist Party of China.

However, in recent years, the campaign has intensified and expanded to include members of the highest leadership—in both party and military structures.

At the same time, experts are questioning whether the anti-corruption campaign is also being used as a tool to eliminate political rivals and punish officials for disloyalty to the Chinese leader.

The consequences of the personnel purges are also evident in the Central Military Commission—the highest governing body of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

It typically consists of seven members, but after a series of personnel removals, only two remain: Xi Jinping and Zhang Shengmin, who is responsible for anti-corruption efforts within the military.

Thus, the purges have significantly altered the composition of the governing body responsible for managing the Chinese armed forces.

Next year, at the Chinese Communist Party Congress, the composition of the Central Committee and the Politburo is set to be renewed.

However, these large-scale personnel changes are already raising questions about whether the party has enough officials ready to take on high-level positions.

Many analysts believe that following the latest purges, the number of potential candidates for leadership positions has significantly decreased. This could complicate the formation of the new leadership of the party and state bodies.

The Guardian reports on this.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated at a national health conferencein Beijing on October 12–13, stated that the period of the 15th Five-Year Plan for 2026–2030 will be decisive for achieving the goal of building a “Healthy China” by 2035.

During an event in Beijing marking the 90th anniversary of the victory in the Long March, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that the country is facing a “new Long March.” He called on the Party, the military, and society to prepare for a complex international and domestic situation and to safeguard national interests.

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