Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for a complete ban on and the elimination of nuclear weapons, and urged nations to make every effort to prevent a nuclear war.

The Chinese leader called nuclear weapons “the Sword of Damocles” hanging over humanity and stressed the need for their complete elimination.

“A nuclear war must not be waged and cannot be won,” Xi Jinping emphasized.

He also called on the three major powers to do everything possible to prevent a nuclear war, adhere to the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and maintain global strategic stability.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

As a reminder, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was accompanied by an aide carrying a black briefcase. A representative of the Russian delegation confirmed that this was the so-called nuclear briefcase.

During the trilateral summit in China, U.S. President Donald Trump intends to seek an agreement on reducing the nuclear arsenals of the United States, Russia—the aggressor state—and China.

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