Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga held talks with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. The two sides discussed bilateral relations amid diplomatic tensions over the inclusion of Italian politicians in the “Myrotvorets” database.

Earlier, Rome had demanded an explanation from the Ukrainian side regarding the inclusion of Italian politicians’ names in this database.

The minister briefed the Italian foreign minister on the recent escalation of Russian terror against Ukrainians and on diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war. Sybiga and Tajani also discussed the importance of freedom of navigation and security challenges in the Mediterranean and Black Seas.

The Ukrainian diplomat expressed gratitude to Italy for its consistent support in strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities, advancing its accession to the EU, and supporting diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Separately, Sibiga thanked Tajani “for a fruitful exchange of views, during which we focused on resolving all outstanding issues in the spirit of close partnership between Ukraine and Italy.”

Sibiga announced this on the X platform

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini demanded an apology from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for including his name in the “Myrotvorets” website database and threatened consequences that could affect his stance on further aid to Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Embassy responded to Italy’s dissatisfaction regarding the Myrotvorets list

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