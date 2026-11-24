Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga reacted sharply to Vladimir Putin’s dissatisfaction with the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ strikes on Russian oil refineries and military ships. In a statement released on November 24, he emphasized that if the Russian dictator does not like such strikes, he can simply order his army to end the war. Sybiga also noted the 432,000 Russian troops that, according to him, Russia has lost this year.

The foreign minister issued his statement in response to Putin’s complaints about Ukrainian strikes on targets within Russian territory. Sibiga stressed that the Russian president has a simple way to stop these attacks—end the war against Ukraine. “If Putin doesn’t like Ukraine’s strikes on his oil refineries, he can order an end to the war. If he doesn’t want his warships to be struck, he can order an end to the war,” the minister wrote.

Separately, Sibiga mentioned the Russian army’s casualties. According to him, in 2026 alone, Russia lost 432,000 soldiers on the battlefield. At the same time, as the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted, these losses have not brought Moscow any closer to achieving the goals of its full-scale invasion.

The minister also criticized Putin for complaining about strikes on Russian targets while ignoring the deaths of his own soldiers. “Clearly, he doesn’t care about them. Enough with the complaints. Stop the war,” Sibiga concluded.

Thus, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry made it clear that Ukraine does not consider strikes on Russian military and oil infrastructure to be grounds for complaints from the Kremlin as long as Russia continues the war against Ukraine. This is evident from a statement by Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared that Russia’s response to attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on facilities in the Russian fuel and energy complex was inevitable, complaining that Kyiv continues these strikes despite appeals from U.S. President Donald Trump.

On the night of November 23, drones carried out a series of strikes on one of the key facilities of Russia’s oil transportation infrastructure. A fire broke out after the attack on the Kaleikino oil pumping station.

Prior to this, the General Staff confirmed strikes on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan and the Lukoil refinery in Perm.

Also on the night of November 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation. A massive fire at the facility was even detected by satellites.

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