Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga responded to the violation of Polish and NATO airspace during Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine. He expressed solidarity with Poland and the Polish people.

According to the foreign minister, while Moscow speaks of a “new European security architecture,” Russian missiles and drones are in fact undermining the existing security order.

“The latest violation of Poland’s (and NATO’s) as a result of a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine highlights the threats that Russian aggression poses to all of Europe and the transatlantic community,” Sybiga wrote on social media platform X on Friday.

Sybiga noted that while Moscow is trying to initiate discussions “about a ‘new European security architecture,’ Russian missiles and drones are directly undermining the existing security order in Europe.” “The first step toward strengthening it would likely be to put an end to such attacks,” he added.

The Defense Minister emphasized that “Ukraine is the first line of defense against the Russian threat. By supporting Ukraine’s defense capabilities, allies are protecting their own people and their own security. It is now extremely important to increase pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, and intensify efforts to achieve peace.”

“We stand in solidarity with Poland and the Polish people. We are working closely together to provide all necessary assistance in investigating this incident and preventing similar threats in the future,” Sibiga concluded.

Earlier, Polish media reported that around 6:30 a.m., Poland’s airspace may have been violated by “unidentified flying objects during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.” Eyewitnesses reported a powerful explosion in the Khmelka area. A video showing a flash and an explosion is circulating online. The Polish military stated that it is verifying data from radar systems and information about a possible object crash. A ground search-and-rescue team from the Territorial Defense Forces has been dispatched to the site. Overnight, the Government Security Center declared an air threat for the Lublin and Podkarpackie provinces. Due to the threat, the airport in Rzeszów suspended operations.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga wrote about this on his X page.

As a reminder, Donald Tusk convened an emergency meeting due to the violation of Poland’s airspace.

Poland will investigate the airspace violations that occurred during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Tusk said.

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