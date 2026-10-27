Sibiga called for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to discuss peace

On October 27, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga stated that a face-to-face meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin is necessary to discuss the most complex issues of a peaceful settlement. According to him, the negotiating teams have already met on several occasions, but have often returned to the same topics. Ukraine wants to discuss a partial ceasefire, security in the Black Sea, and the protection of energy infrastructure.

Sybiga made these remarks on October 27 during a joint press conference in Helsinki with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Bart Eide. He was responding to a question about expectations for the upcoming trilateral meeting of the negotiating teams and possible progress in the peace process. According to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the new talks should give the process additional momentum. He suggested that the participants would focus primarily on security issues. At the same time, the minister noted that previous meetings did not always help move the process forward: the parties repeatedly returned to topics they had already discussed.

Sibiga believes that the negotiating teams may not be sufficient to make decisions on the most sensitive issues. That is why he advocates for direct dialogue between the President of Ukraine and the Kremlin leader. “In my opinion, with all due respect to its members, this group’s level is not sufficient to discuss the most sensitive issues. That is why a meeting at the level of Zelenskyy and Putin is also necessary,” the minister said.

At the same time, Sibiga’s statement does not mean that a date for such a meeting has already been set or that the parties have agreed to hold it. The minister explained Ukraine’s position on the format of the negotiations but did not announce any specific agreements regarding a meeting between the leaders.

What Issues Does Ukraine Want to Discuss

Among the possible topics for future negotiations, Sibiga mentioned a partial ceasefire. According to him, Ukraine has specific proposals on this issue. Such a step could be part of broader agreements, but its terms and implementation mechanisms still need to be worked out. Another important area is security in the Black Sea. For Ukraine, this issue concerns the protection of shipping, ports, and maritime routes that are vital for trade and exports. Russian attacks pose threats to ships and port infrastructure, so the situation in the region remains one of the key security issues.

Separately, the minister drew attention to Ukraine’s power grid. As winter approaches, Russian troops continue to attack energy facilities, posing risks to the stable supply of electricity and heat. Protecting this infrastructure remains a critical task for Ukraine, especially as the demand for heating increases. According to Sibiga, these issues require concrete solutions, not just a repetition of previously stated positions. Ukraine aims to use the negotiations to achieve practical results that will help reduce threats to people and infrastructure.

Negotiations are planned to resume in their previous format

Sybiga also recalled that three separate working groups had previously been established as part of the negotiation process. Now, he said, the focus is on resuming work in that format. “By the way, three groups had already been established earlier. So, the plan is to resume our negotiations in precisely this format. And this is truly important,” the foreign minister noted. On October 27, Sibiga was in Helsinki, where he met with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Bart Eide. The ministers discussed the peace process and next steps toward achieving peace in Ukraine. The meeting took place against the backdrop of diplomatic contacts between European leaders and Vladimir Putin.

Earlier that same day, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre held a telephone conversation with Putin. According to statements from the governments of both countries, they sought to convey to the Russian president their position on future negotiations and diplomatic efforts to end the war. The conversation took place in consultation with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side continues to coordinate its actions with its partners and insists that decisions regarding the end of the war must take into account Ukraine’s interests and security. According to Sibiga, to advance the negotiations, it is important not only to maintain contact at the working-level but also to ensure that the most complex issues can be discussed directly between the leaders. Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga made this statement during a joint press conference with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Bart Eide in Helsinki.

As a reminder, Putin has no intention of giving up his occupation of Donbas, according to Reuters.



Donald Tusk assessed the results of the talks between the leaders of Norway and Finland and Putin.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the U.S. and Russia will not be able to agree on ending the war without Ukraine’s participation. He emphasized that European countries must also be at the negotiating table, as the security of the entire continent will depend on the future agreement. Merz made these remarks on October 27 during a speech in Singapore.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre conveyed a message to Vladimir Putin during a phone call regarding upcoming negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov claims that European leaders have reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for direct talks with the Kremlin leader.

Read us on