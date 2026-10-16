In New York, United States, Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation had warned him of an “imminent threat to my life.” As Dawn reports, the activist told CBS News that FBI agents had visited his home in New York and informed him of the threat.

Warning before trip to Canada

Pannun claims that on October 15 he received a Duty to Warn notice from the FBI — a threat warning. According to him, it is connected to his planned trip to Canada. CBS News reported that FBI agents are reviewing the information received and linking the threat to the activist’s possible trip to a referendum in Canada, without providing him with additional details.

Pannun, who holds U.S. and Canadian citizenship, is the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice. He plans to take part in the Khalistan referendum, which is not legally binding and is set to take place on October 18 in Edmonton. Participants will be asked whether the Indian state of Punjab should become independent and be renamed Khalistan.

The activist also said that he had previously received warnings from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police about threats to his life and his residence in Ontario. Sikhs for Justice says that other referendum organizers in Canada have allegedly received such warnings in recent months as well.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Case over preparations for an assassination

In February, Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court in a case concerning preparations to kill Pannun in New York. Prosecutors said that 54-year-old Gupta pleaded guilty to arranging murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit such a murder, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Gupta acted at the direction of Vikas Yadav, whom the department described as an employee of the Indian government and an official of the Cabinet Secretariat. The department alleged that in May 2023, Yadav enlisted Gupta to arrange the killing, and Gupta contacted a person cooperating with law enforcement who introduced him to an undercover agent. According to prosecutors, the conspirators agreed on $100,000 for the murder, of which about $15,000 was paid in advance. The plan was foiled before the attack.

In June 2023, Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in the Canadian city of Surrey, escalating relations between Canada and India. India denied involvement in violence against Sikh activists abroad.

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