Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Warsaw is considering the expulsion of the Russian ambassador as one of several possible diplomatic measures in the event of further incidents involving violations of Polish airspace, but does not currently plan to make such a decision.

According to him, Moscow could respond by expelling a Polish diplomat, so the country is currently waiting for Russia to stop attacking its neighbors and de-escalate the situation.

The head of Polish diplomacy also expressed his conviction that Russia lacks the capacity to defeat NATO countries, as the Alliance significantly outmatches it economically, and European states, led by Poland, are substantially increasing their defense spending. Sikorski added that if Moscow is unable to achieve victory in Donbas, it is all the less capable of defeating NATO.

He made these remarks during an interview on Polish Radio.

Russia has rejected Poland’s accusations regarding the violation of its airspace by three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles, which fell on Polish territory on November 20. Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Georgy Mikhno called the claims unfounded and stated that there was no evidence of Moscow’s involvement in the incident.

Russia likely deliberately directed missiles and drones into Polish airspace on the morning of November 20, during a massive attack on Ukraine. The Kremlin may have been testing NATO’s reaction and attempting to deter further military support for Ukraine.

Poland stated that warnings about Russian objects violating its airspace were sent before they fell, not after, as previously reported.

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