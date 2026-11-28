Ukraine’s successes in the war against Russia are gaining momentum, and Russia’s missile attacks on Kyiv are failing to break the Ukrainian army. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

“I can actually see that Ukraine’s successes are gaining momentum. Just look at what Russian propagandists are saying about this: ‘How dare the Ukrainians attack in Africa?’ Not bad for a nation and a country whose very existence they denied,” Sikorski said on November 27.

The Polish minister also compared Russia’s strikes on Ukraine to Nazi Germany’s bombing of London with V-2 ballistic missiles toward the end of World War II.

“Kyiv can be depopulated, but the Ukrainian army will still hold back the offensive,” he emphasized.

Sikorski acknowledged that when it comes to intimidation, provocations, and deploying terrorists, autocratic regimes will always have an advantage over democratic states.

Separately, the minister noted that his statements are taken very seriously in Moscow, and, in his words, this gives him particular satisfaction.

This is evidenced by the Polish diplomat’s statement.

As a reminder, Ukraine does not plan to extend hostilities with Russia to Libya or any other country. Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga made this statement on November 26 during a conversation with Libyan Foreign Minister At-Taher Al-Baur. The Ukrainian minister emphasized that Kyiv’s actions were directed exclusively against Russian military targets that are helping Moscow wage war against Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that the Ukrainian operation against Russian ships off the coast of Libya took place without prior coordination with European partners. At the same time, Ukraine is ready to establish a regular exchange of information with Italy.

On Friday, November 27, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a tense phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The reason was Ukraine’s strikes on Russian ships off the coast of Libya, about which Kyiv did not inform its European partners in advance. Meloni’s office stated that such actions threaten regional security and could spread the war to the Mediterranean.

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