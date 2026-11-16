Sikorsky proposes replacing Russia with the EU in negotiations with the U.S. and China

Poland has stated that Russia’s participation in a trilateral summit with the U.S. and China would unduly elevate Moscow’s status, so the European Union should be at the negotiating table.

“I believe this would unnecessarily elevate Russia to the status of a global superpower, which it has not been for a long time. This should be a trilateral meeting between China, the United States, and the European Union,” emphasized Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on November 16.

The diplomat added that for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine to succeed, international pressure must be directed exclusively at the aggressor, not the victim, and he also called for regular updates to anti-Russian sanctions against shadow oil transporters, as the loss of the European energy market remains one of the most painful blows to the Kremlin.

Source: European Council website.

The trilateral talks between the leaders of the U.S., Russia, and China, scheduled for November 19 in Shenzhen, China, will take place without a pre-agreed agenda.

Earlier, the Kremlin confirmed for the first time that Putin would travel to the APEC summit in China.

China confirmed discussions regarding a possible meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Putin.However, Beijing is not interested in holding a trilateral summit involving the U.S. and Russia to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine, as it considers this a European matter. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier made this statement following his talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On November 12, China and the U.S. held a political dialogue in Beijing ahead of the anticipated meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

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