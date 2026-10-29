Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski sharply criticized President Karol Nawrocki over the possible invitation of representatives of Grzegorz Braun’s “Confederation of the Polish Crown” party to a meeting of the National Security Council.

The head of Polish diplomacy stated that he was unwilling to discuss the country’s security issues in the presence of politicians whom he considers pro-Russian and anti-Semitic.

Speaking at a press conference before departing for the United States, Sikorski accused Navrotsky of sympathizing with Braun’s inner circle and attempting to use the presidency to build his own political base. The minister emphasized that National Security Council meetings must remain a forum for responsible discussion of Poland’s defense amid the war on its eastern borders, stressing that the presence of these individuals would significantly complicate his own participation in the meeting.

Włodzimierz Czazasty, Speaker of the Polish Sejm, also raised concerns about allowing representatives of Brown’s party to participate in discussions on classified security matters, urging the president to refrain from inviting them. The National Security Council meeting, convened by Karol Nawrocki, is scheduled to take place on November 3.

Source: Polsat News.

Włodzimierz Czazasty, Speaker of the Polish Sejm, also voiced concerns regarding the admission of representatives from Braun’s party to discussions on classified security matters, He sent a letter to President Karol Nawrocki proposing that he consider not inviting the Confederation to the National Security Council meeting. He made this statement at a press conference in the Sejm. The National Security Council meeting, convened by Karol Nawrocki, is scheduled to take place on November 3.

In response, Polish Presidential Spokesperson Rafał Leszkiewicz stated that Karol Nawrocki does not plan to change the procedure for inviting parliamentary factions to National Security Council meetings due to demands to exclude representatives of Grzegorz Braun’s anti-Ukrainian party, the “Confederation of the Polish Crown.”

Meanwhile, there are calls to bring Grzegorz Braun to criminal justice following the vandalism of a memorial to UPA soldiers in the Lublin Voivodeship. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has called on the court to imprison the politician.

In 2023, in the Polish Sejm, after the ceremonial lighting of the Hanukkah menorah, Grzegorz Braun extinguished it with a fire extinguisher.

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