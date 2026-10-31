In Poland, Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski criticized President Karol Nawrocki for inviting representatives of Grzegorz Braun’s Confederation of the Polish Crown to a meeting of the National Security Council. The meeting convened by the president is scheduled to take place next Tuesday. As RMF24 reports, Sikorski believes that inviting representatives of this group is intended to bring it into the political mainstream.

The issue of a US base

According to Bartosz Grodecki, head of the National Security Bureau, the meeting will discuss the current security situation in Poland and the possibility of establishing a permanent base for US troops in the country. Sikorski called such a meeting unnecessary, as the Polish government had already told the United States that it was ready to build a base and host US military personnel.

The Polish foreign minister also said that the United States is completing a review of its military presence in Europe and has officially asked Poland to wait for a decision, which, according to him, is to be made no later than December. He stated that President Nawrocki should seek pressure from US President Donald Trump on Vladimir Putin, rather than on Ukraine.

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Statements about pressure on diplomats

In an interview with TVN24, Sikorski also commented on the resignations of Poland’s ambassador to China, Jakub Kumoch, and its ambassador to Romania, Paweł Soloch. Both diplomats were appointed by previous President Andrzej Duda and explained their decisions by the situation surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal.

Sikorski stated that the diplomats’ resignations were not their own initiative and that employees of the presidential chancellery allegedly urged them to take this step. According to him, similar pressure is also being exerted on candidates for diplomatic posts ahead of the Foreign Service Convention, where new candidates for ambassadorial positions are to be selected.

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