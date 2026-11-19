Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski refuted a statement by American billionaire Elon Musk regarding an alleged coup d'état in Ukraine in 2014 that was organized by the United States. The Polish diplomat urged him not to spread Russian propaganda and stated that he was personally in Kyiv during the Revolution of Dignity.

The Polish minister emphasized that the events of 2014 in Ukraine were not a coup d’état. He also recalled the role of the U.S. during the mass protests on the Maidan and the violence perpetrated by the then-pro-Russian government of Viktor Yanukovych.

“I was there, and there was no coup in Kyiv in 2014. And the U.S. contribution to stopping the mass killings of Ukrainians on Maidan, carried out by the pro-Russian President Yanukovych, consisted of Victoria Nuland handing out cookies on the streets and saying, ‘To hell with the EU,’” Sikorsky wrote.

Thus, the Polish foreign minister publicly responded to Elon Musk’s claim about Washington’s alleged involvement in the 2014 change of power in Ukraine and called on the American billionaire to stop spreading Russian propaganda narratives.

Sikorski wrote about this on the social media platform X.

American billionaire Elon Musk claimed that the United States allegedly orchestrated the ouster of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014. At the same time, he acknowledged that Russia is the aggressor in the war against Ukraine but argued that this does not absolve the U.S. of responsibility for the events during the Revolution of Dignity.

In addition, Musk explained why he is restricting Ukraine’s use of Starlink and criticized Zelenskyy.

Medvedev called on Musk to repent for helping Ukraine through Starlink.

Solovyov urged Elon Musk to flee to Rostov after the launch of an investigation into Starlink.

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