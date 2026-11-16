In Brussels, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that about 46 nominations for the appointment of ambassadors are awaiting the president’s signature, along with around 38 decisions on their recall. Poland’s top diplomat criticized the presidential chancellery over the procedure for personnel decisions in the diplomatic service, RMF24 reports.

Sikorski’s statement in Brussels

Before a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Sikorski was asked about vacant positions of heads of diplomatic missions. He said that some people are in Warsaw, although, according to the position of the presidential chancellery, they remain Polish ambassadors in distant countries.

The minister called the situation “the destruction of the state.” He also said that the presidential chancellery is claiming powers it does not have and linked the dispute not only to ambassadorial appointments, but also to issues concerning judges and changes in the composition of the government.

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Dispute over powers

As RMF24 notes, Poland’s Constitution provides that the president appoints and recalls ambassadors at the request of the foreign minister, approved by the prime minister. Poland’s Foreign Ministry believes that since foreign policy is conducted by the government, the president should not block the proposed appointments and recalls.

The Polish presidential chancellery, for its part, maintains that the head of state’s powers in these matters are not purely formal, and therefore he may refuse to approve individual personnel decisions. As a result, some Polish diplomatic missions are headed by chargés d’affaires ad interim rather than ambassadors with full presidential nominations.

Diplomats’ resignations

Amid another escalation of the conflict surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal, several Polish ambassadors decided to stop performing their duties. They include Ambassador to China Jakub Kumoch, Ambassador to Romania Paweł Soloch, and Poland’s representative to the UN Krzysztof Szczerski. In the United States, Poland’s diplomatic mission is headed by Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Bogdan Klich.

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