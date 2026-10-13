Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski stated during the Warsaw Security Forum that Warsaw is counting on the deployment of a permanent U.S. military base on its territory.

According to Sikorski, the Polish president should leverage his working and friendly relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump to achieve two key goals: ensuring a permanent U.S. military presence in Poland and making it clear to the American side that Russia is the aggressor, and that Ukraine is a victim from whom surrender cannot be demanded.

Assessing the course of the hostilities, the Polish foreign minister emphasized that “Russia” is not succeeding on the ground, and that attempts to terrorize Ukrainian cities through civilian bombings will not lead to a collapse of morale. He also noted the effectiveness of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries and data centers, stressing that, provided NATO fulfills its defense commitments, European countries will, even in the medium term, have armed forces against which the Kremlin will be unable to wage a successful war.

Source: Ukrinform.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called on U.S. President Donald Trump to put pressure on Russia, not Ukraine. According to him, Russia is the aggressor in the war, while Ukraine has become its victim.

During a visit to London, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that NATO would have to hold a “very serious discussion” if hybrid attacks by Russia—the aggressor state—result in loss of life.

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