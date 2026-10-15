Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Nikodem Rachoń was President Karol Nawrocki’s leading candidate for the post of Poland’s ambassador to the United States. At the same time, the foreign minister denied that the Polish government had approved Rachoń’s appointment to the diplomatic mission in Washington, Interia reports.

Dispute over the post in Washington

At the beginning of October, Sikorski wrote on social media platform X that the president had proposed Rachoń to him as a candidate for the post of ambassador to the United States. After that, Marcin Przydacz, head of the President’s Bureau of International Policy, said that an agreement on ambassadorial candidates, including for the representation in Washington, had been approved by Sikorski but blocked by the prime minister.

In an interview with TVP Info, Sikorski confirmed that Rachoń had been Nawrocki’s priority choice. When asked by a journalist whether there had ever been consent from the Polish government to appoint Rachoń as ambassador to the United States, the minister replied in the negative.

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Other candidates were not named

Sikorski declined to disclose other names proposed by the presidential palace for diplomatic posts. He explained that public discussion of the candidates could complicate obtaining consent from the countries where ambassadors are planned to be appointed.

According to the foreign minister, he considered it possible to speak about Rachoń’s candidacy after Adam Bielan, a European Parliament member from the Law and Justice party, publicly raised the issue of participants in the March meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and US President Donald Trump. Nikodem Rachoń is currently an adviser to the Polish president and previously worked as press attaché at the Polish embassy in Washington.

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