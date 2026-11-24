Ali, the 19-year-old son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, changed his last name to Musaev and obtained Serbian citizenship. In Serbian documents, the young man is listed under the last name Musaev, not Kadyrov.

According to journalists, Ali Kadyrov officially became Ali Musaev at the Central Department of the Civil Registry Office in Grozny. Leaked documents also include his birth certificate, which lists Ramzan and Medni Kadyrov as his parents. The day after changing his last name, he received a new internal passport.

The FBK discovered that on July 10, 2025, Serbia granted citizenship to Ali Musaev. The republic’s government published the corresponding decision. The document states that it refers to a person born on December 14, 2006, in the Chechen village of Tsentoroy—the ancestral village of the Kadyrov family.

According to investigators, under the surname Musaev, the son of the head of Chechnya made over 100 international flights, mostly to Dubai. He used private jets for these trips.

While analyzing these trips, the FBK also discovered a previously unknown business jet belonging to the Kadyrov family—a Bombardier Global 6000 with tail number RA73604. The aircraft was purchased from a European owner in August 2025.

According to Russian media reports, Ali had previously used the surname Musaev for international travel. It is also used by other members of the Kadyrov family—specifically, daughters Aishat, Karina, Tabarik, and Khedi, as well as sons Adam, Akhmat, Eli, and Abdulah.

Journalists also drew attention to the documents of Ramzan Kadyrov’s third-eldest son. According to Russian border service data reviewed by journalists, he uses two passports bearing the name Mokhmad when traveling by air. Investigators found no documents in the leaked files under the name Adam Kadyrov.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.



Kadyrov’s 18-year-old son now has his own security unit.

Kadyrov’s son received a medal for his participation in the war against Ukraine.

Read us on