Singapore’s Ministry of Health will activate a subsidy programme for the treatment of illnesses related to transboundary haze from Monday, October 12. The benefits will be available at polyclinics and Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) amid worsening air quality in the country, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Cost of treatment

All Singapore citizens will be able to use the subsidies at polyclinics. Public Assistance cardholders will receive medical care free of charge. Older people covered by the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation programmes will pay no more than S$5, while treatment costs for other eligible Singaporeans will be capped at S$10.

At PHPCs, citizens aged 18 and under or 65 and over, as well as participants in the Public Assistance, Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation programmes, holders of CHAS Blue and CHAS Orange cards, and medical fee exemption cardholders will be eligible for subsidies. The programme covers treatment for allergic rhinitis, asthma, bronchitis, conjunctivitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, upper respiratory tract infections and their complications.

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Worsening air quality

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung reported an increase, compared with the previous week, in the number of patients with respiratory problems at emergency departments. According to him, more such cases are also being recorded at polyclinics. He urged people to visit clinics for respiratory illnesses that can be treated at the primary care level in order to avoid overburdening emergency departments.

On Sunday, air quality across Singapore remained at unhealthy levels. In the country’s central region, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reached 192 points on Friday. If the indicator exceeds 200, the inter-agency haze task force is ready to distribute N95 respirators to eligible citizens and open air-conditioned haze shelters. The Ministry of Education will consider closing schools if the forecast 24-hour PSI exceeds 300.

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