In Singapore, authorities have begun the phased distribution of N95 masks to vulnerable residents ahead of schedule amid worsening haze. Previously, distribution had been planned to start only after the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) exceeded 200 points. Channel NewsAsia reports the change in plans.

Deteriorating air quality

Mask distribution began on Wednesday, October 14, after the hourly concentration of fine particulate matter PM2.5 in the western part of the city reached 288 at 2:00 p.m. This was the first time during this haze season that the reading entered the very high range. Singapore's National Environment Agency also warned that the PSI could move into the “very unhealthy” category.

Masks will be provided gradually at designated locations, including community clubs, vending machines at selected transport hubs, social service offices and People's Association premises. The agency noted that they may not be immediately available at all locations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Who can receive masks

Groups eligible to receive N95 masks include pregnant women, children aged seven to 16, and people with medical conditions, including asthma. The government's haze task force previously said that such masks are generally not needed for brief periods outdoors, such as when travelling to school or work, or while indoors.

Medical professionals interviewed stressed that N95 masks reduce exposure to fine particulate matter only if they fit the face properly. Health risks depend not only on pollution readings, but also on the length of time spent outdoors, physical activity and a person's health condition. For people who find it difficult to breathe in an N95, specialists advise reducing time outdoors and maintaining cleaner air indoors.

Questions about school operations

Possible school closures are also being discussed amid the haze. Singapore's Ministry of Education will consider this decision if hazardous pollution levels with a 24-hour PSI above 300 are forecast for the following day. During haze, schools monitor hourly PM2.5 readings, move activities indoors where air purifiers are available and avoid outdoor classes.

Read us on