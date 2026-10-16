Singapore said on October 16 that it will issue fire prevention notices to seven companies in Indonesia. According to Singaporean investigations, these companies are responsible for fires that caused the current haze in the country. Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu announced this, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The notices will be issued by Singapore’s National Environment Agency under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act. The companies must deploy firefighting personnel to extinguish fires or prevent them from spreading on land they own or use. They will also be ordered to stop or refrain from starting burning on these plots.

Companies that will receive the notices

The notices will concern PT Bumi Andalas Permai, PT Bumi Mekar Hijau, PT Paramitra Mulia Langgeng, PT Sumatera Alam Anugerah, PT SBA Wood Industries, PT Hutan Lestari Raya, and PT Bangkanesia.

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Each company must also submit an action plan to the agency to put out fires on its land and prevent their recurrence. Fu said the authorities would investigate all companies that, according to its information, may be involved in transboundary haze in Singapore. If there are relevant indications, notices may be sent to other companies and additional measures provided for by the law may be considered.

Assistance to Indonesia

According to the minister, Singaporean authorities have been in contact with their Indonesian counterparts in recent months and had previously offered support in fighting the fires. Last month, Fu also spoke with Indonesia’s environment minister.

On October 16, she again approached him with an offer to provide civilian assistance for firefighting and other measures, including cloud seeding. Fu noted that she had not yet received a response at that time, but Singapore was ready to provide any assistance Indonesia considered appropriate.

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