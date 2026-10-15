The Singapore government plans to introduce legislative amendments in parliament providing for tougher penalties for people involved in scam schemes, including young people. This came after the High Court in September replaced deterrent sentences for four young convicted offenders with probation and non-custodial penalties.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, a panel of three judges considered appeals by seven people convicted of providing scam syndicates with access to bank accounts or Singpass credentials. Six of them were under the age of 21. The court allowed the appeals in four cases and dismissed them in the other three.

The government’s position

Senior Minister and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam told parliament that the court’s decision contradicted recommendations for tougher penalties, including imprisonment or reformative training. According to him, the new legislation will be drafted explicitly so that the court’s approach in the September case will not be applied in the future.

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Shanmugam also said that the government places greater emphasis on deterrence and crime prevention when imposing sentences. At the same time, he said the government respects the court’s position on interpreting legislation.

The role of courts and parliament

In its decision in Mohamed Erzan Taib Zohri v Public Prosecutor, the court emphasized that the sentencing advisory panel’s recommendations are not binding on courts and only assist in determining sentences. The court also noted that treating imprisonment or reformative training as the usual outcome for young offenders in such cases would be an overly simplistic approach.

Lawyers interviewed by the publication explained that parliament passes laws and sets possible sentencing limits, while courts independently interpret and apply the rules to specific circumstances. If parliament disagrees with an interpretation of the law, it can amend it for future cases, but it cannot overturn a specific decision in an already concluded criminal case or retrospectively increase a sentence.

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