For the first time since joining the UN in 1965, Singapore has nominated its own candidate to the International Court of Justice. Singapore’s Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee is seeking one of five seats to be filled during elections at UN headquarters in New York, United States, on November 3.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Lee is one of 10 candidates for judgeships in The Hague for the nine-year term of 2027–2036. Her candidacy was first announced in 2024 and formally nominated in February 2026. If elected, she will become the first female judge from Southeast Asia at the International Court of Justice.

The role of the International Court of Justice

The International Court of Justice is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. It considers legal disputes between states if they have agreed to submit a case to the court, and also issues advisory opinions to the UN General Assembly, the Security Council, and other authorized organs and agencies on matters of international law.

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The court consists of 15 judges and differs from the International Criminal Court, which hears cases involving individuals accused of international crimes such as genocide and war crimes. Judges of the International Court of Justice are required to act impartially and conscientiously and therefore are not representatives or advocates of their own states.

How judges are elected

A candidate must obtain an absolute majority of votes simultaneously in the UN General Assembly and the Security Council. Victory requires at least 97 votes out of 193 in the General Assembly and eight out of 15 in the Security Council. If five candidates do not obtain the required majority, subsequent rounds of voting are held.

Rena Lee served as Singapore’s Ambassador for Oceans from 2018 to 2023. She concluded negotiations on a global agreement on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction. For this work, Time magazine included her in its list of the 100 most influential people of 2024.

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