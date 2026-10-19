Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) will issue preventive measures notices to three Indonesian companies over fires in Kalimantan. The agency said that haze from fires on these companies’ concession lands may have reached Singapore, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Three companies subject to notices

The notices will be issued to PT Buana Megatama Jaya, PT Mananjung Hayak and PT Baratama Putra Perkasa. This will bring the total number of companies against which Singapore has initiated procedures under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act to ten.

On October 16, the NEA had already issued preventive measures notices to seven other companies in Indonesia over fires in Sumatra.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Agency requirements

The three companies must deploy personnel to fight the fires in order to extinguish them or prevent their spread on land they own or use. They are also required to stop any ongoing burning, refrain from starting new burning, and submit to the NEA action plans for extinguishing fires and preventing their recurrence.

The agency said it was prepared to take enforcement action against companies whose responsibility for transboundary haze in Singapore is established.

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