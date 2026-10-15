In Syria, the General Intelligence Directorate has detained Ali Kayali, also known as Mihraç Ural. He is suspected of playing a leading role in the mass killings in the coastal city of Baniyas in May 2013. According to Anadolu Agency, the Syrian state agency SANA said that Kayali was detained while trying to cross the border. It was not specified where exactly the detention took place or which border he was trying to cross.

Accusations over the events of 2013

Kayali was a former commander of a militia loyal to Syria's then-leader Bashar al-Assad. He has long been accused of involvement in the mass killings of civilians in Baniyas and the neighboring village of Al-Bayda in western Syria at the beginning of the uprising against Assad.

On 2 May 2013, forces of the then Syrian regime and allied militia members stormed Al-Bayda in Tartus province, with hundreds of civilians reported killed. According to survivor testimonies, the attack involved mass executions, the burning of homes, and the killings of women and children.

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Detention of former deputy

Kayali's detention came less than two weeks after Syrian counterterrorism authorities detained Jamal Trabulsi on 4 October, a former deputy to Kayali in the pro-Assad militia Syrian Resistance. Syrian authorities accuse Trabulsi of participating in military operations alongside forces loyal to Assad, including the mass killings in Baniyas and Al-Bayda.

Kayali is also implicated in the case of twin bombings in the Turkish city of Reyhanli, in Hatay province, in May 2013. Dozens of people were killed then. After Assad was removed from power in December 2024, Syrian authorities stepped up detentions of former regime officials and militia commanders accused of crimes against civilians during the civil war.

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