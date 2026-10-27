In Utah, United States, investigators said DNA evidence gave them grounds to link serial killer Ted Bundy to the 1974 murder of 17-year-old Melissa Ann Smith. A hunter found her body in a forest, and the case remained unsolved for a long time.

DNA evidence in an old case

As ABC News reports, Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson said law enforcement officials are convinced that Bundy was responsible for Smith's death. According to her, in addition to the DNA evidence, the circumstances of the death matched the characteristic features of his crimes, as well as his motive, means and opportunity to commit the crime.

Utah police Sergeant Mike Reynolds said that a DNA profile very similar to the profile associated with Bundy was found in materials obtained during Smith's autopsy. Investigators also established an important DNA link between evidence in Smith's case and the case of Laura Aime — another Bundy victim whose murder was solved in Utah County in April.

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Other possible victims

Bundy was executed in the electric chair in Florida in 1989 for the murders of two women at the Chi Omega sorority house at Florida State University in 1978. According to investigators, he killed at least 30 women and girls in several states in the 1970s, while even more people managed to escape or survived attacks with injuries.

In the final days before his execution, Bundy confessed to a number of crimes, including ones previously unknown to police. However, not all of his confessions were confirmed. Investigators are also working to establish the circumstances of the death of 16-year-old Nancy Wilcox, who is considered another possible Bundy victim in Utah.

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