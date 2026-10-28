Slovakia took over round-the-clock protection of its airspace independently two months ahead of schedule. Slovak F-16 fighter jets and the necessary radar units joined NATO's NATINADS air defence system, Interia reports.

Airspace protection

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini called the independent provision of sky protection an important milestone for the country. According to him, this was the result of joint efforts, engagement and determination to strengthen national and collective security.

Slovak Defence Minister Robert Kaliňák told journalists that control over the country's airspace was taken over at approximately 10:00. According to him, F-16s and radar units are already providing full round-the-clock protection of Slovakia's airspace.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The country's Ministry of Defence stated that F-16 fighter jets will henceforth be on round-the-clock duty within NATO's integrated air and missile defence system.

Allied assistance has ended

For several years, Slovakia's skies were protected by allies from Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. This support was used after MiG-29 fighter jets were withdrawn from service.

Slovakia ordered 14 American F-16 fighter jets, 10 of which have already arrived in the country. Slovak pilots are training in the United States on the remaining aircraft. Pellegrini also thanked NATO allies for their support in protecting the airspace.

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